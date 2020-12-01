CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide Detectives in Dallas arrested three people — all under the age of 20 — in connection to the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old on July 15, 2020.

Officers found the victim laying on the ground in the 2700 block of Texas Drive. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Through their investigation, detectives determined that two Latin males, one who’s 18 and another age 20 were responsible. The both face a murder charge and were no billed by the Dallas County Grand Jury.

A third suspect who is a juvenile suspect was also arrested.

