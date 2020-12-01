FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a very brief taste of freedom for an inmate who made an early morning escape from the Tarrant County Jail on December 1.

It was around 3:45 a.m. when deputies were called to an escape from the Lon Evans Correction Center at 600 West Weatherford Street in Fort Worth.

Officials believe the 39-year-old male inmate, who has not been identified, used a fire extinguisher to break a window on the 5th floor, and then used a fire hose to lower himself from the building and make his escape.

That ‘freedom’ lasted for about 15 minutes, because a Tarrant County patrol sergeant found the man at 4:00 a.m. The inmate sustained some non-life threatening injuries during the escape and was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital to be treated.

The man had previously been charged with Aggravated Robbery, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest or Detention and Indecent Exposure — now he’ll be facing even more charges related to the escape.

