MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 19-year-old was arrested for disorderly contact and assault-contact after Mesquite police said he made inappropriate sexual comments/advances toward women he didn’t know.

Police took Adam Martinez into custody on Nov. 21, 2020 in the 700 Block of E. Davis St.

Two women at the scene told police Martinez about his unwanted advances.

