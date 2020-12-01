Comments
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – At least two men are on the loose after robbing a Verizon store Tuesday, December 1 and being chased by police in Colleyville.
Colleyville Police said the men walked into the Verizon Store at 4714 Colleyville Blvd. around 2:30 p.m.
One of the men had a gun and demanded cell phones.
Once they got them, they ran out of the store and jumped into a waiting car.
Officers were able to locate the car and then gave chase.
That chase ended on Zang Boulevard in Oak Cliff when the suspects abandoned the car.
The men have not been located.
