FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Jeremiah Stevenson, 39, has been identified as the Tarrant County Jail inmate who the Sheriff’s Office said broke a window on the 5th floor and used a fire extinguisher and hose to make his escape from the building early Tuesday, December 2.

Jeremiah Stevenson (Tarrant County Jail)

Deputies were dispatched to the escape call at the Lon Evans Correction Center in Fort Worth just after 3:40 a.m.

A Tarrant County Patrol Sergeant found Stevenson at 4:00 a.m. and took him to John Peter Smith Hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained during his escape.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Stevenson was in jail being held for Aggravated Robbery, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest or Detention and Indecent Exposure.

Additional charges related to the escape are pending and the investigation is on-going.

