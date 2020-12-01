BRYAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dramatic footage of firefighters in Bryan, Texas saving a man from a burning home was broadcast on the reality TV show ‘Live Rescue.’

The body camera footage was released to KBTX-TV, and shows thick, dark smoke pouring out of a doorway covered in metal bars. Lights from the firemen’s helmets reveal a man, down on the floor coughing and pleading, “Help me, please — help! I can’t get out!”

The man was trapped behind the barred door.

“Oh my God, it’s so hot,” the man tells firefighters.

Neighbors told reporters they too could hear someone screaming and banging on metal trying to get out of the house.

According to KBTX, the keys to the door were too close to the flames for the man to safely reach them.

Firefighters try to calm the man, coaching him to “watch his breathing” as they try to pry open the bars. They take a crowbar and axe to the door with success and save the man, picking him up from the floor and carry him outside.

They took him to the hospital where he is expected to recover.

The fire department said a faulty electrical power strip was to blame for the blaze.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home at the time of the fire either.

