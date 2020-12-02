CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police arrested Jesse Almanza, 19, after he allegedly fired his gun at multiple people in the parking lot of a business in the 5100 block of Gus Thomasson Rd.

The shooting happened on Nov. 29, 2020 shortly after 2:30 a.m.

No one was stuck by the gunfire or injured during the shooting.

Almanza, who lives in Dallas, now faces seven counts of Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon with bonds set at $50,000 each.

