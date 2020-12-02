UPDATE: North Richland Hills Police said around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, “We are happy to report that the child has been located and is safe. Thank you for all the shares to help bring Ashton home!”
The child’s non-custodial mother has been arrested.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills Police are investigating a child abduction case Wednesday night, Dec. 2.
A 4-year-old boy, Ashton Davis, was said to have been taken by his non-custodial biological mother from the Chuck E. Cheese in the 7900 block of Boulevard 26.
The mother left in a black, older model Toyota 4-Runner driven by man.
The possible Texas license plate is LMM7436.
Police describe the mother as “a white female about 5’6,” thin build, last seen wearing a grey hoodie and ripped jeans.”
He was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse hooded sweatshirt (pictured) with black Mickey Mouse sweatpants.
