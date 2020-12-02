CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Abduction, Ashton Davis, biological mother, Chuck E. Cheese, DFW News, Missing Boy, Missing Child, non-custodial, North Richland Hills Police

UPDATE: North Richland Hills Police said around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, “We are happy to report that the child has been located and is safe. Thank you for all the shares to help bring Ashton home!”

The child’s non-custodial mother has been arrested.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills Police are investigating a child abduction case Wednesday night, Dec. 2.

A 4-year-old boy, Ashton Davis, was said to have been taken by his non-custodial biological mother from the Chuck E. Cheese in the 7900 block of Boulevard 26.

Missing child Ashton Davis in NRH (credit: NRH Police)

The mother left in a black, older model Toyota 4-Runner driven by man.

The possible Texas license plate is LMM7436.

Toyota 4-Runner believed to be used in possible abduction (NRH Police).

Police describe the mother as “a white female about 5’6,” thin build, last seen wearing a grey hoodie and ripped jeans.”

He was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse hooded sweatshirt (pictured) with black Mickey Mouse sweatpants.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

 

CBSDFW.com Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply