Tarrant County Using Automated Systems To Speed Up COVID-19 Contact Tracing Tracing teams in Tarrant County are trying to address cases for those who became sick within the past six days.

North Texas Restaurants, Bars Talk Of Impact If Openings Scaled Back Due To High Covid-19 HospitalizationsMichael Levy, General Manager of Desperados, his family's Mexican restaurants in Garland and Dallas, put it this way. "If you're going to be a bullrider, and they open that gate, and tell you to hold on for that eight seconds, that bull is knocking all over and that's what it's been like."

1 hour ago