NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills Police are investigating a missing child case Wednesday night, Dec. 2.

A 4-year-old boy, Ashton Davis, was said to have been taken by his non-custodial biological mother from the Chuck E. Cheese in the 7900 block of Boulevard 26.

Missing child, Ashton in NRH (credit: NRH Police)

The mother left in a black, older model Toyota 4-Runner driven by man.

The possible Texas license plate is LMM7436.

Toyota 4-Runner believed to be used in possible abduction (NRH Police).

Police describe the mother as “a white female about 5’6,” thin build, last seen wearing a grey hoodie and ripped jeans.”

The child is currently being entered into the missing person’s system.

He was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse hooded sweatshirt (pictured) with black Mickey Mouse sweatpants.

