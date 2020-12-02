HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Police in Texas have confirmed the body of Alexis Robinault, a 26-year-old Instagram influencer, was found near the Interstate-10 frontage road.

Robinault’s naked body was found Saturday morning on a stretch of road in northwest Houston — about three miles from her apartment. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences identified the body, which they say had no visible injuries.

Houston police say the exact cause of death isn’t known and an autopsy is pending. The department’s homicide division is investigating the case.

UPDATE: Investigators are awaiting autopsy results on the victim, Ms. Alexis Robinault, 26. Detectives say she was found with no clothing & no visible wounds. More info is at https://t.co/6nwBLqgUah Anyone with info, please contact HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU. https://t.co/y3P1ZnhhDc — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 1, 2020

Robinault, who used the name “Alexis Sharkey” on Instagram, was admired online by tens of thousands of social media followers. She shared photos from her travels around Texas and beyond with her followers.

In an interview her mother, Stacey Robinault, said she hadn’t spoken to her daughter since Thanksgiving, and believes her daughter’s death is a crime. “I don’t know what happened, but I do know it was not an accident,” she said.

Robinault and her husband moved to the Houston area from West Texas in January.

