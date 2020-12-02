ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were killed during a shooting in the 900 block of Tennessee Trail Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Arlington Police said a total of three people were rushed to a hospital for injuries sustained during the shooting around noon.

Police said they received reports there was a group of men fighting before multiple gunshots were heard.

When officers got there, they found three people with gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims were pronounced deceased at the hospital, while the third victim is expected to survive.

Homicide detectives are on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Detective Williams at 817.459.5312.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817.469.TIPS.

MORE FROM CBSDFW