DFW Weather: Freeze Warning Issued For Parts of North TexasFor the first time this season for the DFW Metroplex, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Gardening 101: Taking Care Of Our TreesIn this week's Gardening 101, meteorologist Jeff Ray show you why it's important to know when to give your trees attention as the seasons change.

Approximately 80 Families See Homes Destroyed Or Severely Damaged In Arlington TornadoWell past dark Wednesday, Nov. 25, workers hustled to replace the roof torn from a building at the Waterdance Apartments in Arlington.