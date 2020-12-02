TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County has partnered with Albertsons/Tom Thumb and Kroger to offer free flu shots for the uninsured.
The free flu vaccinations are available through the end of 2020.
“With COVID-19 surging across North Texas, it is important we do everything possible to keep the flu season under control and maintain hospital capacity,” said Tarrant Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “This public-private partnership provides broader access to free flu vaccine, making it easier for anyone
in Tarrant County to get a flu shot this season.”
Tarrant County will be billed $25 per vaccination under the program.
“The pandemic has made it even more critical this year to get a flu shot, not only to protect ourselves, but to protect those we love, our communities, and our resources,” said Julie Spier, R.Ph., director of Pharmacy Operations for Albertsons and Tom Thumb.
Here is a list of participating stores in Tarrant County:
Albertsons 4000 Glade Road, Colleyville, Tx. 76034 (817) 654-0505, (682)261-1297
Albertsons 1155 N Main St., Euless, Tx. 76039, (217) 354-9195, (682)261-1304
Albertsons 3563 Alton Road, Fort Worth, Tx. 76109 (817) 548-1415, (214)471-6160
Albertsons 1300 Airport Freeway, Bedford, Tx. 76022 (817) 354-0622, (682)218-7143
Tom Thumb 1000 Keller Parkway, Keller, Tx. 76248 (817) 337-8030, (817)716-9246
Tom Thumb 980 Hwy North 287 , Mansfield, Tx. 76063 (817) 453-6770, (817)863-6481
Tom Thumb 3100 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth, Tx, 76109 (817)570-2950, (817)716-9960
Tom Thumb 100 W. Southlake Blvd., Southlake, Tx. 76092 (817) 416-5464, (817)716-1815
Tom Thumb 612 Grapevine Highway, Hurst Tx. 76054 Phone: (817)428-0383, (817)901-7756
Albertsons 6220 U.S. Hwy 287, Arlington, Tx. 76017 (817) 478-8901, (682)218-6786
Tom Thumb 2400 W 7th St., Fort Worth Tx., 76107 (817) 302-1400, (682)347-8936
Tom Thumb 2611 West Park Row, Arlington, Tx. 76013 (817) 462-0151, (817)240-7545
Tom Thumb 6377 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, Tx. 76116 (817) 377-5980, (817)716-2190
Tom Thumb 302 South Park Blvd., Grapevine Tx. 76051 (817)481-5669, (817)716-2184
Tom Thumb 2755 N. Collins St., Arlington, Tx 76006 (817)276-5360, (817)716-5480
Tom Thumb 4000 William D. Tate, Grapevine, Tx. 76051 (817)785-1004, (682)540-1117
Albertsons 1201 N. Saginaw Blvd. Saginaw, Tx. 76179 (817)232-2777, (682)216-6566
Albertsons 7400 Oakmont Blvd., Fort Worth, Tx. 76132 (817)423-9556, (214)425-1283
Albertsons 6308 Lake Worth Blvd., Lake Worth Tx. 76135 (817)237-8124, (682)216-6149
Albertsons 301 SW Plaza Shopping Center, Arlington, Tx., 76016 (817) 478-4291, (682)216-5045
Albertsons 4400 Western Center Blvd., Fort Worth, Tx. 76137, (817)232-2180, (214)471-8153
Albertsons 5950 S. Cooper St., Arlington Tx. 76017 (817)557-0185, (682)216-5107
Albertsons 9300 Clifford St. Fort Worth, Tx. 76108 (817)246-3366, (214)471-8869
Albertsons 6249 Rufe Snow Dr., Watauga, Tx. 76148 (817)428-0541, (682)218-6026
Albertsons 850 E. Loop 820 Fort Worth, Tx. 76112 (817)451-0306, (214)471-8873
Albertsons 3525 Sycamore School Road, Fort Worth, Tx. 76133 (817) 346-6497, (214)471-0730
Albertsons 833 NE Alsbury Blvd., Burleson, Tx. 76028 (817)447-9106, (682)216-5266
Albertsons 6700 West Freeway Fort Worth, Tx. 76116 (817)377-8074, (214)471-4560
Albertsons 480 Northwest Parkway Azle,Tx., 76020 (817)270-1116, (682)216-5229
Kroger 3510 Alta Mesa Fort Worth, TX 76133 (817)292-3777
Kroger 2580 E. Arkansas Lane Arlington, TX 76014 (817)861-2779
Kroger 2475 Ascension Blvd. Arlington, TX 76011 (817)275-2901
Kroger 9114 Camp Bowie West Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76116 (817)560-4233
Kroger 5330 S. Cooper Arlington , TX 76017 (817)472-9576
Kroger 1060 N. Main Street Euless, TX 76039 (817)283-1152
Kroger 2110 E Southlake Blvd Southlake, TX 76092 (817)421-7487
Kroger 976 Keller Parkway Keller, TX 76248 (817)431-5178
Kroger 3120 South University Fort Worth, TX 76109 (817)566-7861
Kroger 2109 Harwood Road Bedford, TX 76021 (817)685-9628
Kroger 1653 Basswood Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76131 (682)316-6387
Kroger 5241 North Tarrant Parkway Fort Worth, TX 76244 (817)380-6181
Kroger 9150 N. Tarrant Parkway N. Richland Hills, TX 76182 (817)918-3387
Kroger 6650 N. Beach Fort Worth, TX 76137 (817)788-1757
Kroger 2061 Rufe Snow Drive Keller, TX 76248 (817)605-8728
Kroger 2350 Southeast Green Oaks Arlington, TX 76018 (817)419-0312
Kroger 3300 Texas Sage Trail Fort Worth, TX 76177 (817)750-2041
Kroger 945 W. Lamar Blvd. Arlington, TX 76012 (817)277-2144
Kroger 12600 North Beach Street Fort Worth, TX 76244 (817)562-3901
Kroger 4750 W. Bailey Boswell Road Fort Worth, TX 76179 (682)316-7508
Kroger 9135 Boulevard 26 N. Richland Hills, TX 76180 (817)605-3937
Kroger 3001 Matlock Mansfield, TX 76063 (817)473-0081
Kroger 1004 S. Crowley Road Crowley, TX 76036 (817)297-0006
Kroger 1631 SW Wilshire Blvd. Burleson, TX 76028 (817)258-5952
Kroger 5101 W. Sublett Rd Arlington, TX 76017 (817)516-3763
Kroger 3300 E. Broad Street Mansfield, TX 76063 (817)435-5418
Kroger 301 S. Bowen Arlington, TX 76013 (817)277-0072
Kroger 5701 W. Pleasant Ridge Road Arlington, TX 76016 (817)483-0354
Kroger 7201 Boulevard 26 N. Richland Hills, TX 76180 (817)281-8310
Kroger 708 E. Pipeline Hurst, TX 76053 (817)285-8851
Kroger 2210 S Fielder Arlington, TX 76013 (817)277-3533
Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources
MORE FROM CBSDFW
- ‘They’re Moving The Goal Posts’: Big, Unexpected Tax Bill Could Be Coming For Small Business Owners Granted PPP Loans
- Family, Ennis Police Seek Justice For Alex Garcia, Shot To Death During Home Invasion Robbery
- Texas Parks And Wildlife Confirms First Documented Mountain Lion Sighting In Dallas County