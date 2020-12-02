COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A veteran Collin County detention officer, and 6-year U.S. Navy veteran has died after contracting the coronavirus.
Officer Joseph Quillen, Jr. passed away in the early hours of Dec. 1, 2020.
He served as a detention officer in Collin County for 19 years and earned a Master Jailers certification and license.
Officer Quillen was well-respected, according to his peers, and was a dedicated public servant.
“Joseph was that commensurate professional who led by example, who always completed the task at hand, and who absolutely mastered the difficult work of managing inmates in a large jail,” said Sheriff Jim Skinner. “His knowledge, professionalism and devotion to duty inspired all of his colleagues. Joseph was a loving husband and father, and a true friend to all who knew him. He will truly be missed.”
