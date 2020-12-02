CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Collin County Sheriff, Coronavirus Pandemic, Covid-19, Death, Detention Officer Death, jail, Jr., Officer Joseph Quillen

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A veteran Collin County detention officer, and 6-year U.S. Navy veteran has died after contracting the coronavirus.

Officer Joseph Quillen, Jr. passed away in the early hours of Dec. 1, 2020.

He served as a detention officer in Collin County for 19 years and earned a Master Jailers certification and license.

Officer Quillen was well-respected, according to his peers, and was a dedicated public servant.

“Joseph was that commensurate professional who led by example, who always completed the task at hand, and who absolutely mastered the difficult work of managing inmates in a large jail,” said Sheriff Jim Skinner. “His knowledge, professionalism and devotion to duty inspired all of his colleagues. Joseph was a loving husband and father, and a true friend to all who knew him. He will truly be missed.”

(courtesy: Collin County Sheriff’s Office)

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources

MORE FROM CBSDFW

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply