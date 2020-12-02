WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating the recent deaths of two teenagers in Weatherford, saying they could be linked to counterfeit opioid drugs or other counterfeit prescription medication.

Police found the first teen on November 18 after being called to a home for a non-responsive person. Responding officers found Ethan Hathaway. Medics were called, but pronounced the 19-year-old dead at the scene.

Less than two weeks later, on November 30, police were called to a Walmart about a possible deceased person.

When officers arrived at the store, in the 1800 block of South Main Street, they were directed to a vehicle in the parking lot. Inside the vehicle they found a 19 year old white female, later identified as Alyssa Baltzell, unresponsive.

Police said Baltzell “showed signs of being deceased” and she was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

Investigators said there were signs inside the vehicle that drugs could have played a factor in her death.

The Weatherford Police Department is investigating two recent deaths that are believed to be linked to counterfeit Percoset or other counterfeit prescription medication. #WPDProud #WeatherfordTx https://t.co/JG1OMzOpfG — WeatherfordTX PD (@WPDTX) December 1, 2020

Both victims were taken to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office where their exact causes of death will be determined.

It wasn’t until days later that the Weatherford Police Department confirmed that the deaths are believed to be linked to counterfeit Percocet (a combination of acetaminophen and oxycodone) or other counterfeit prescription medication

Officials say evidence collected from both scenes has been sent for analysis.

