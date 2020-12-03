ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives have charged 17-year-old Lorenzo Armstrong Jr. with Capital Murder of Multiple Persons as well as Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon for allegedly killing two people, and wounding another in the leg.

“We are thankful for the quick response by patrol officers and detectives to bring this horrible incident to quick resolution,” said Interim Police Chief Kevin Kolbye. “We continue to work this case and encourage anyone with additional information to come forward.”

The fatal shooting happened at noon on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

When police arrived at the home in the 900 block of Tennessee Trail, they found two people in an alley with gunshot wounds. Both young men died. A third victim who was shot in the leg survived.

Police detained Armstrong Jr., his father Lorenzo Armstrong Sr. and Tavicia Perkins and took them to the North Arlington Police Bureau for questioning. All three had fresh, visible injuries, according to the arrest affidavit.

During questioning, Armstrong Sr. told detectives that one of the victims was his nephew named Michael. Armstrong Sr. said Michael showed up at his door with two unknown men. Armstrong Sr. said Michael was angry with his cousin, Perkins, and wanted to fight him for sending his girlfriend a friend request on Facebook.

Lorenzo Armstrong Sr. said Michael punched his son in the face multiple times, according to the arrest affidavit. In a separate interview, Lorenzo Armstrong Jr. also told detectives Michael punched him after he opened the door, and continued punching him as they went outside.

Perkins also went outside, according to Armstrong Sr. and fought Michael. Armstrong Sr. ran outside and tried to break up the fight between his nephews. In the process, according to the arrest affidavit, one of Michael’s friends pulled out a handgun. Armstrong Sr. said he tried to de-escalate the situation, saying, “We’re family!”

But Michael wouldn’t listen. He and his two friends ran into a nearby alleyway. Armstrong Sr. followed, still trying to reason with Michael. One of the two friends punched him in the mouth, according to the arrest affidavit. Then, Armstrong Sr. and Michael started wrestling and one of the friends approached them. Armstrong Sr. said he pushed the friend into a fence, which is when a gun fell from the stranger’s waistband.

Lorenzo Armstrong Jr. picked it up, and started shooting, according to the arrest affidavit. He later told police that his father was “jumped.”

The victims will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office once next of kin have been notified.

Lorenzo Armstrong Jr. is currently housed in the Arlington Jail.

