NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Denton and 15 neighboring counties (aka Trauma Service Area E) have met criteria to trigger a rollback to 50% occupancy limits on restaurants, retailers, office buildings, gyms, museums, libraries, etc.

Trauma Service Area E will be the 7th out of Texas’ 22 TSAs to be classified as having “high hospitalization.”

An estimated eight million people live in that area.

Governor Greg Abbott has previously said in an Executive Order that if COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to exceed 15% for seven days in a row, then business openings will have to be scaled back — mostly from 75% occupancy to 50% occupancy.

State data showed the number of hospitalizations it first rose above 15% of total hospital capacity in the region Friday, Nov. 27, and has continued to stay above that number since.

The next largest to rollback so far (TSA – I, El Paso area) has about 10% as many residents.

Bars throughout North Central Texas will be ordered to close.

That’s unless they’ve reclassified as restaurants.

TABC estimates 33% of bars operating prior to the pandemic are now considered “restaurants.”

These businesses will have to reduce their occupancy limit to 50%.

Hospitals throughout North Central Texas will be ordered Friday to stop elective surgeries.

They can expect to receive a letter like this one tomorrow formally notifying them of this requirement. This letter went to hospitals in TSA-M.

There now has to be seven straight days where COVID-19 hospitalizations are under 15% for things to return as they were.

More to come.

