'Crisis Level': Collin County Food Pantry Distributes Nearly 30 Times Usual Supply Last Month"We are focused on how can we sustain this level of distribution and it will take unprecedented generosity in 2021 to sustain that," said Community Lifeline Center CEO Scott Elliott.

26 minutes ago

17-Year-Old Lorenzo Armstrong Jr. Arrested After Social Media 'Friend Request' Prompts Jealousy, Violence Detectives have charged 17-year-old Lorenzo Armstrong Jr. with Capital Murder of Multiple Persons as well as Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon for allegedly killing two people, and wounding another in the leg. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

2020's NFR Cowboy Christmas Gift Show Goes On In Fort Worth2020's NFR Cowboy Christmas Gift Show Goes On In Fort Worth

4 hours ago