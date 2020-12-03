McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The need for money to stock Collin County food pantries has reached a crisis level.

That’s according to the head of one such nonprofit in McKinney, Community Lifeline Center.

Last year, they were supplying about 4,500 pounds of food a month.

But in November 2020, they provided 130,000 pounds.

“In November, we distributed more food than we had at any other single day the entire rest of the year and that to us is the canary in the coal mine if you will about what could be coming,” said Community Lifeline Center CEO Scott Elliott.

Elliott says without more private donations or government assistance, the pantry will simply be unable to support 3,000 low income families in the coming months.

Collin County leaders just authorized another $2 million to help 17 food assistance agencies operate through the end of the year.

“We are focused on how can we sustain this level of distribution and it will take unprecedented generosity in 2021 to sustain that,” said Elliott.

The food pantries are desperately hoping lawmakers in Washington will approve another CARES Act that will send more financial assistance to keep filling the shelves.

