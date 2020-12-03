FLOWER MOIND (CBSDFW.COM) — Emergency crews in Flower Mound made an early morning rescue after a person became trapped in a home that was on fire.

It was around 1:30 a.m. on November 3 when crews were called out to a fire in the 1300 block of Ponder Way.

Heavy smoke and flames were already coming from the home when firefighters arrived. Two residents of the home and a dog had made it out of the fire safely, but said another person and pet were still inside.

As crews fought the 2-alarm blaze firefighters found one person, an adult, trapped in a bedroom and were able to get that person out of the house. The individual was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No word on what type of injuries they sustained.

A second dog inside the house did not survive the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping the residents who are now displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

MORE FROM CBSDFW