DALLAS (CBSNEWS.COM) – Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton plan to take a coronavirus vaccine on camera to raise confidence in its safety.
Bush’s chief of staff said the 43rd president told Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, both members of the White House coronavirus task force, weeks ago that he would take the vaccine on camera after it was deemed safe and administered to priority populations.
