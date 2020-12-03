Comments
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has activated a Silver Alert for Ronald Smith, 69.
He was last seen on November 24, 2020, in the 700 block of Fouts Drive. Smith has a grey beard, wears glasses and has a noticeable mole on his left cheek. Also, police said he’s in the beginning stages of dementia and has high blood pressure.
Police said they believe he’s driving his, grey 2014 Ford Escape LP#CHH3897.
Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273.1010.
MORE FROM CBSDFW