CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Beard, Dementia, DFW News, Glasses, Irving man, Missing Man, Mole, Ronald Smith

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has activated a Silver Alert for Ronald Smith, 69.

He was last seen on November 24, 2020, in the 700 block of Fouts Drive. Smith has a grey beard, wears glasses and has a noticeable mole on his left cheek. Also, police said he’s in the beginning stages of dementia and has high blood pressure.

Ronald Smith, 69 (credit: Irving Police Dept.)

Police said they believe he’s driving his, grey 2014 Ford Escape LP#CHH3897.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273.1010.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

Comments

Leave a Reply