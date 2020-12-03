GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The largest lighted Christmas parade in North Texas stepped off in true 2020 fashion Thursday night, Dec. 3.

The floats and bands taking part in the Grapevine tradition remained stationary on Main Street, so spectators could safely drive by in their own cars.

Some people walked around to see them in person.

“So that’s really important that people still come out and still enjoy the spirit of Christmas, I guess you could say, and spend locally,” said Monica Housewright, owner of House of Mo Boutique in Historic Downtown Grapevine.

Shops on Main Street are grateful for any uptick in foot traffic. The pandemic has hit the retail industry hard.

Small Business Saturday sales at the House of Mo Boutique were only a third of what they were in 2019.

“So we’re definitely trending down right now currently, and that’s scary,” Housewright said.

Her shop isn’t the only one that’s been impacted.

“Hopefully we’ll finish strong for sure,” said Cydney Sullivan, owner of Roses On The Vine. “I don’t know about recouping a whole heck of a lot. It’s just been a tough year.”

In the “Christmas Capital of Texas,” Christmas shopping is critical to these businesses’ bottom line.

“Everyone’s doing what they can to remind people it’s safe to come out,” said Stephanie Sawyer, manager of Little Orange Fish.

They’re urging people to support mom-and-pop stores this holiday season.

“You’ve got to stay cognizant of who is here locally in in your community,” Housewright said. “Like if all these small businesses on Main Street went away, it would be a ghost town.”

They say they’ll keep working hard to keep the lights on, but they need the community’s help to do it.

