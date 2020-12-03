Comments
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Houston police are investigating a possible human smuggling operation after nearly 30 people were found in a home in southwest Houston Thursday night, Dec. 3, KTRK-TV reported.
Officers showed up after receiving a call about a kidnapping in the 4800 block of Ridgeton Street.
Police told KTRK-TV a man got away and was running down the street looking for help.
When officers went inside the home, they found all the people, 25 men and one woman.
Police said most of them told officers they were being held against their will.
The people in the house were taken to a nearby elementary school for temporary shelter.
Neighbors in the area have reportedly stepped in to help by providing them clothes.
