17-Year-Old Lorenzo Armstrong Jr. Arrested After Social Media 'Friend Request' Prompts Jealousy, Violence Detectives have charged 17-year-old Lorenzo Armstrong Jr. with Capital Murder of Multiple Persons as well as Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon for allegedly killing two people, and wounding another in the leg. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

2020's NFR Cowboy Christmas Gift Show Goes On In Fort Worth2020's NFR Cowboy Christmas Gift Show Goes On In Fort Worth

2 hours ago

Austin Mayor Steve Adler Apologizes After Telling Residents To Stay Home To Stop COVID-19 Spread As He Left For Mexican VacationThe backlash continues after Austin Mayor Steve Adler hosted a wedding in early November, then hopped on a plane bound for Cabo San Lucas -- all this after warning Austinites about an impending COVID-19 surge and urging them to stay home. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago