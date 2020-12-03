CORINTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Corinth are asking for help from the public identifying and locating the gunman who robbed a restaurant on November 30.
It was around 11:00 p.m. when officers responded to a call about an armed robbery at a Domino’s in the 1700 block of North Corinth Street.
The robber had held the employees at gunpoint, taken an undisclosed amount of money and fled the location in a dark colored sedan before officers arrived.
At the time of the robbery the suspect, believed to be a Black man, was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a gray face covering and dark colored pants. He appeared to have a dark mustard top on underneath the sweatshirt, was wearing light colored, printed gloves and had a backpack.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the robbery is asked to contact Corinth police at 940-279-1500 and select option 7.
For those wanting to remain anonymous tips can also be left on the Crime Stoppers line at 800-388-8477.
