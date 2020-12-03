DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented many public gatherings, a group of Christmas carolers has adapted to 2020 to spread some cheer to those stuck at home.

The Uptown Carolers have been singing in the DFW Metroplex for eight years.

Typically, they travel North Texas in their Victorian clothing, but now are singing to families over Zoom.

“This is the first year we have done this virtual thing, because of COVID,” said Ryan McDonald, a caroler.

Folks can hire them for whatever they please.

Maybe a virtual Christmas party, for a loved one in a nursing home or even to join an office call in the morning for a few minutes.

And yes, they will appear top hats and all.

“It won’t be a concert setting, they can talk to us, request songs just like we are there in person we hope,” said Karri Atchley, one of the carolers.

Each year, they begin practicing in September, so that by the time Christmas rolls around, they can whip out any Christmas song by heart.

They currently have more than 80 songs memorized.

“Every year we add an extra song or two to keep it fresh and try to keep up with the popular Christmas songs everyone wants to hear!” McDonald said.

They say, their role this year couldn’t feel more important.

“I feel we are essential!” Atchley said. “We are essential for joy and hope and peace!”

For information on booking them, click here.

