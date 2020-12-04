DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Newly-released surveillance video shows a man intentionally ramming into two victims with his car in the 7-11 parking lot located at 9713 Webb Chapel Road.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

It happened on November 23, 2020, at about 11:57 pm.

Police described the suspect at a Latin male. As shown in the video, he was wearing an orange shirt at the time, which may have the word “Crew” on the back of it.

The vehicle appears to be a gray Nissan Pathfinder with possible front end damage on the passenger side from the offense.

The Dallas Police Department would like to identify the man in the orange shirt seen in the related video. Anyone with information regarding the offense is encouraged to contact Detective A. Roman at 214-671-3659 or amber.roman@dallascityhall.com.