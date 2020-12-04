FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The same day Fort Worth closed streets to accommodate the largest crowds the city’s historic Stockyards have seen in months, code compliance officers were having to go door to door, reminding businesses they were under new restrictions on how many people they could have inside.

The new 50% capacity limit will be in place for at least a week under Governor Greg Abbott’s order, until hospitals beds with COVID-19 patients make up 15% or less of the region’s capacity.

Whether the rollback will even be noticeable to customers remains to be seen.

In the Fort Worth Stockyards Friday, Dec. 4, managers told code officers their own distancing protocols already had them well under the new limit.

The city’s director of code compliance, Brandon Bennett, said he believed restaurants during their busiest hours, or stores on weekends leading into Christmas, may start seeing some impact.

He said most stores and restaurants were following guidelines without the need for any enforcement.

“We are not going to write citations, and have the world be a safer place,” he said. “It’s not going to work that way.”

Leaders in Tarrant and Dallas counties have expressed skepticism the new limits will have any noticeable impact on COVID-19 spread.

Other trauma service area regions in the state rolled back capacity earlier in the fall. Amarillo, Lubbock and El Paso all limited capacity in October when hospitalizations trended above 15%.

The percentage of COVID-19 patients in hospital beds has increased by 10% or more since that time.

