DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Katy Trail in Dallas is now complete.

The “Friends of the Katy Trail” board have wrapped up a $8 million project to put the final touches on the trail — surpassing the goal by more than $400,000.

An official ribbon-cutting for the 3.5 mile trail, that runs between the Uptown and Oaklawn neighborhoods just north of downtown Dallas, was held on December 4.

The latest campaign will fund and complete several projects including —

adding new 1-mile soft-surface path south of Knox Street to Blackburn Street

resurfacing the existing 2.5-mile soft surface from Lyte Street to Airline Drive

adding a new staircase entrance at the southwest corner of Fitzhugh Street and the Trail

completing one mile of new landscaping along the new stretch of soft surface

All of the projects are meant to enhance safety and increase capacity and access for walkers, runners and bikers on the trail.

So far in 2020 usage along the Katy Trail is up about 20%.

MORE FROM CBSDFW