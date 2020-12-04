Comments
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man died after getting caught inside a car wash in Irving around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
The 39-year-old victim worked at the Wash Masters Car Wash off I-635 and MacArthur Boulevard.
First responders arrived and quickly began life-saving measures.
The victim wash then rushed to Parkland Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
“It seems to just be an unfortunate accident to where the male was working around the machine and it appeared that somehow he ended up getting trapped in the equipment there while trying to get a car through the wash,” said Irving Police Officer Robert Reeves.
Authorities are still investigating exactly how this happened.
