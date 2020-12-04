THE COLONY (CBSDFW.COM) – Santa is prepared for his first Christmas during a pandemic and one North Texas retailer is taking steps to make sure a holiday tradition continues in a safe way.
As the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic Nebraska Furniture Mart has built a different kind of ‘museum’ for the holidays.
“We knew that we needed to provide that magical experience but do it in a safe way, so we provided innovation with Christmas spirit and basically came up with an interactive Santa museum,” explained public relations manager Andy Shefsky.
The experience allows families to stand 7 feet away and talk to the man in red through a window.
After detailing how you’ve been naughty or nice and listing what you want for Christmas, visitors can snap a festive photo with Santa.
The store wants to avoid lines so visitors can book reservations with Santa online. The entire experience is free of charge.
Visits at the Santa Experience begin December 5.