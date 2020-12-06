DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Sunday reported 1,852 new COVID-19 cases, along with three more deaths.

Sunday’s case count brings the total in the county to 134,677, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County. Health officials said 65 of Sunday’s cases are considered probable.

Three more deaths were also reported, leaving the county with 1,234 total deaths to the virus. The patients were two Dallas men in their 60s and a Dallas man in his 70s who all had been hospitalized and all had underlying high risk health conditions.

Health officials also said there are currently 97 active outbreaks at long-term care facilities, which is the highest since the pandemic began. A total of 927 cases have been reported from these facilities within the past 30 days, according to health officials.

“The improving numbers, while early, are an indication that residents are renewing their strength and engaging in shared sacrifice and patriotism to keep our community and our country strong until such time as the vaccine can be widely distributed and have its effect,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Saturday.

In Tarrant County, 1,535 cases and two deaths were reported on Sunday. The county now has a total of 110,015 cases and 874 deaths.

