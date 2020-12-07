GODLEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An 8-year-old boy is in the hospital suffering from major injuries and burns after touching a power line knocked down by an SUV.

It happened Sunday night, Dec. 6, 2020 on FM 2331.

There was a crash involving a Tahoe driven by a man in his 30s who ran a stop sign causing a silver Dodge Ram who had the right of way to strike him. The impact forced the Tahoe to roll into a power pole. The child and his mother were inside the Tahoe.

The the pole broke after impact and live lines fell to the grown.

It was as the boy was being pulled to safety by the Tahoe’s driver that the child touched the power lines.

He was taken to Parkland as was his mother, a passenger in the Tahoe who sustained several injuries to her face and neck. The driver of the other truck was taken to a local hospital with back injuries.

Police have not commented on what, if any relationship there is between the child and the driver who pulled him from the SUV.

