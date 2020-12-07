CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Forney ISD is mourning the loss of a beloved Forney High School coach who passed away due to COVID-19 on Sunday, Dec. 6.

Jeremy Morgan was 44.

The school district released the following statement on Monday:

“Forney ISD is deeply saddened by the loss of Coach Jeremy Morgan. Our thoughts and prayers are dedicated to his family, his friends, his students and colleagues. Coach Morgan influenced the lives of many people as he lived his WHY daily on campus. His impact on students and the community are deeply appreciated.”

Morgan was reportedly hospitalized in mid-November with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Coach Jeremy Morgan (Credit: Forney ISD)

Morgan leaves behind his wife, Teri, and three children, Emily, Hannah, and William.

Will, a sophomore defensive tackle at Abilene Christian University, posted about the loss of his father on Twitter, saying, “I always knew this day would come but never would I be ready for it to be so soon. To the man who taught me how to be a man, I say thank you. All I have ever wanted to do is be like you, and never have I been more proud to call you my father. I love you, Dad. Rest in Heaven”

Daughter Emily also tweeted, “before he becomes another statistic, my dad just died of complications relating to COVID-19. the next time you think about going out after you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, think about him, Jeremy Morgan and how no one else should have to go through this.”

