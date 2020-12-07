The Lights at Interlochen in Arlington, one of the largest and longest running holiday traditions in North Texas, will continue in 2020.

Each year, more than 200 homeowners in this northwest Arlington neighborhood celebrate the season by adorning their homes and property with festive lights and holiday-themed displays.

Admission is free.

The public is invited to drive through the neighborhood from 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. each night, December 11, 2020 – December 12, 2020, and then again December 18, 2020 – December 25, 2020.

The Arlington Police Department will set up traffic control posts in the area to help facilitate safe travel. All motorists must enter Interlochen from Randol Mill Road at Westwood Drive. There will be signs throughout the neighborhood directing traffic along the trail. A printable map showing the trail is also attached to this release.

Additional traffic and safety information is below.

Interlochen Neighborhood Entrance and Exit:

Enter the Interlochen neighborhood from Westwood Drive at Randol Mill Road.

From westbound I-30, take the Fielder Road exit and go south to Randol Mill Road. Turn right onto Randol Mill Road and follow it to Westwood Drive.

From eastbound I-30, take the Eastchase Parkway exit and go south to Meadowbrook Boulevard. Turn left onto Meadowbrook Boulevard, then proceed to Randol Mill Road. Turn right onto Randol Mill Road and follow it to Westwood Drive.

All other streets leading into the Interlochen neighborhood will be closed. Motorists will not be permitted to make left turns from northbound Bowen Road onto Westwood Drive or northbound Oakwood Lane onto Randol Mill Road.

Tour buses and limousines will not be allowed on Porto Bello Court.

Traffic can exit the Interlochen neighborhood via Westwood Drive to Randol Mill Road, or by heading southbound on Bowen Road.

Know Before You Go

Traffic must keep right at all times, leaving the left lane open for emergency vehicles and Interlochen homeowners.

Adults and children must be properly secured by safety belts and child safety seats at all times.

Consider visiting during the week. Weekends tend to have higher traffic and longer wait times.

Pack some patience. Expect to wait in line getting into the neighborhood. Once you enter the trail, you will not be allowed to pass other vehicles.

Use the restroom before getting in line and consider packing snacks / drinks to take with you. If you leave the line for any reason, you will have to go to the back of the line to re-enter.

No solicitation or sales by any vendors will be allowed from any public roadway or right-of-way.

