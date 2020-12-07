ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The former home of the Texas Rangers is getting ready to be the new home of a Major League Rugby team.

The Dallas Jackals are the latest addition to Major League Rugby’s 13-team league.

And after 13 years as team president and general manager of The Frisco Roughriders, Scott Sonju is now Team President of the Dallas Jackals.

Sonju said he is looking forward to introducing professional rugby to North Texas.

“We are so excited to play our home matches at Globe Life Park. It’s such a beautiful, beautiful facility,” SonJu said.

“Around the world, the rugby atmosphere is centered around the game itself. There’s not a lot of stadium P.A. noise. We are going to try to preserve an element of that, while introducing things to make this a more broad experience for more folks who are used to activities you would see at a RoughRiders game or a Rangers game or a Mavericks game.”

Sonju said rugby is more relevant in Dallas than most may realize.

There are already about 20 youth and gentlemen rugby clubs in the Metroplex.

Sonju said if you like American Football, which most Texans do, then you are going to enjoy professional rugby.

“Rugby brings the best of football and soccer all into one sport,” Sonju said. “What people enjoy about rugby though is it has all the physicality of football, yet the action is constant.”

The Dallas Jackals’ inaugural season kicks off on March 20, 2021.

Their home opener will be on April 3, 2021.

