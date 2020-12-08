DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Unless Congress acts soon, thousands of North Texans will lose their unemployment benefits at the end of the month.

“We’re all struggling right now and our government is not doing anything to help us,” said Ivy Vance, who’s received unemployment since being furloughed from her waitressing job at high-end Dallas restaurant in the spring.

While lawmakers have been unable to agree on a second stimulus package, for the first time in months there are signs of compromise.

Last week a $908 billion bipartisan plan was unveiled by a group of moderate senators.

The proposal includes $180 billion for unemployment. This would fund a $300 per week extra federal unemployment payment through March.

The proposed relief package also includes $25 billion for rent assistance, $288 billion for another round of PPP loans for small businesses, $82 billion for schools, and $16 billion for vaccine distribution.

The plan, however, does not include a second $1,200 stimulus check.

There have been two major holdups in these negotiations.

Democrats want to see more money going to local governments and Republicans want legal protection for business from Covid-19-related lawsuits.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Congress should pass a relief bill with neither and focus on what they can agree on.

Lawmakers are expected to pass a funding extension this week giving them until December 18th to pass a relief package.

Out of fear of contracting the virus while working, Vance did not return to her waitressing job after her furlough and has been unable to find other work.

She said, “I’ve already dipped into my savings. If they don’t pass anything, I’m going have to figure something out.”

