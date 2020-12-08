BALTIMORE (CBSDFW.COM) – Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant tweeted shortly before the game Tuesday night, Dec. 8 against his former team the Dallas Cowboys, he has been pulled for testing positive for COVID-19.

Bryant tweeted, “Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested… my s*** come back positive… I tested positive for Covid WTF.”

Bryant went on to say, “The crazy thing is I have the same damn routine… this s*** do not make sense to me.”

The Ravens announced that Bryant won’t play due to an illness.

This was to be the first game Bryant would have played against the Cowboys since being released from the team after the 2017 season.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Bryant said Friday, Dec. 4. “A lot of those guys on the team I know; I’m real good friends with. [They’re] helluva [good] football players. Whenever we line up across from one another, I think it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be an exciting moment.”

Bryant was a star on the Cowboys for eight seasons.

The 32-year-old receiver must now enter quarantine.

