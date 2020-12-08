Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police released surveillance images after a man robbed a bank Tuesday morning, December 8.
Officers responded to a robbery in progress call at the Chase Bank at 2822 Martin Luther King Blvd. at 11:25 a.m.
The suspect in the surveillance photos passed a note to the teller saying he had a gun and demanded money.
The teller complied and the suspect walked out with cash.
Police said the suspect is described as a white man between 25-30 years old. He is about 5’7″ and weighs about 150 pounds.
The Dallas Police Department Robbery Unit is asking if anyone has information on this crime or this suspect to please contact Detective Stephen Prince at 214-671-3692 or by email at stephen.prince@dallascityhall.com.
