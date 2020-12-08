Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A new study released by the American Academy of Pediatrics found non-fatal overdoses are on the rise in children under the age of 15.
Researchers looked at the numbers from between 2016 and 2019. They found the uptick is largely driven by stimulant use.
The study showed heroin overdoses for those 15-24 decreased.
The study’s authors called for targeted interventions that include the school, family and community.
Experts advise to prevent overdoses in children, parents should store medication in a secure location.
