WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A traffic stop in Parker County Monday, Dec. 7, resulted in one arrest and the seizure of a large amount of marijuana and illegal liquid Tetrahydrocannabinol.

Deputies conducted the traffic stop at the 397 mile marker of East Interstate 20, after the driver passed an emergency vehicle on the side of the Interstate with its lights activated.

The driver failed to reduce his speed or yield the right-of-way when passing the emergency vehicle while traveling at an average speed of 70 miles-per-hour.

Sheriff’s Cpl. Jeremy Vandygriff conducted an open air search of the vehicle using K-9 Deputy Ussa which gave a positive response to illegal narcotics within the vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies searched the vehicle, locating and seizing 107-sealed packages of marijuana and 21-vials of Tetrahydrocannabinol liquid.

The driver was identified as Joey Salvador-Galvez, 44, of Escondido, California.

Salvador-Galvez told deputies he was transporting the marijuana to be broken down for illegal sale.

He was charged with manufacturing delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana under 2,000-pounds.

His bond was set at $55,000.

As of Tuesday morning, Dec. 8, Salvador-Galvez remained incarcerated at the Parker County Jail.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said the total amount of marijuana seized was approximately 100 pounds and about 21 grams of liquid Tetrahydrocannabinol.

The case will be referred to the Parker County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of prosecution.

“Our interdiction unit is highly trained in the field of investigating and detecting illegal narcotics and is always on the lookout to intercept drugs from being transported through our county,” said Sheriff Fowler. “Each arrest and seizure keeps these drugs from being distributed in our communities.”

MORE FROM CBSDFW