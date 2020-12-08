DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For eight years, Michael Wyatt has operated Full City Rooster Coffee Roasting Studio in Dallas’ Cedars neighborhood, south of downtown.

Wyatt is known for his fresh roasted coffee beans from all over the world.

Daily, customers trickle in to grab an espresso, iced coffee or a bag of a recent roast.

But also displayed at the cafe’s service bar- boxes of Narcan, the medical-use nasal spray, used as an antidote to opioid overdose.

A sign next to the boxes reads “FREE Narcan.”

The coffee studio is providing customers a no-fee access to the drug in an effort to spread its use.

“It is an epidemic, and it was before the pandemic,” Wyatt explains about opioid addiction in North Texas. “I see it as life-saving and a life-changing event.”

People have said they didn’t need it, then come back wanting to have it, if they need it,” he said.

Naloxone- the drug that carries the brand name Narcan, is administered to a person who has overdosed on an opioid drug, including methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and others.

Dallas Harm Reduction Aid is a grassroots outreach group that promotes the distribution of Narcan to everyone.

“Our goal is everyone carry it. You can save a life, and give them another chance,” DHRA member Candace Starns said Tuesday.

The nasal spray is recommended for use if a person is suspected of an opioid overdose. DHRA volunteers ask that people carry the spray for emergencies.

“This can happen to anyone. We’ve all seen it. we have something that saves lives, why not have it on you, why not carry it,” DHRA volunteer Abby Brown added.

