DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The State Fair of Texas announced it awarded more than $528,000 in grants and sponsorships to 59 organizations in the Southern Sector of Dallas during three grant cycles for 2020.

“The pandemic and events of this year have brought hardship and loss for many, and some of those most hard-hit include our neighbors,” said State Fair of Texas President Mitchell Glieber. “There is always need in our community, but we know that these grants are exponentially more powerful this year. By partnering with local nonprofits and providing them with financial support and resources, together we increase our impact on the community and will emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever.”

The State Fair received a competitive pool of grant applications during its three annual cycles for 2020. Applications were reviewed by a committee composed of a diverse group of stakeholders with expertise in nonprofit and grant review processes. Applicants are selected according to their alignment with the Fair’s focus on education, capacity building, and economic development targeting its neighboring zip codes.

Criteria for approval assesses the program’s impact in the South Dallas area, collaborations with other local entities, program design along with its implementation and evaluation methods, and overall sustainability of the program. Those receiving funding will allocate the money to build stronger communities in the South Dallas/Fair Park neighborhoods, while also combatting new hardships brought on by the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 crisis has presented so many new challenges for our local community and continuing to support these organizations right now is essential to ensuring sustainability for these agencies serving on the front lines, providing necessary resources in this area,” said State Fair of Texas Vice President of Community Affairs and Strategic Alliances, Dr. Froswa’ Booker-Drew. “This year has forced us to adapt and find new, innovative ways to stand with our community. In addition to awarding grants, we continued to provide resources helping organizations collaborate to serve more effectively while building their capacity in the process. We also offered virtual signature programs, trainings, and technical assistance to support schools, nonprofits, and local businesses in the South Dallas/Fair Park area.”

Here are the nonprofits, which received grant money:

· 2 Inspire Peace

· 38th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

· 826 Dallas Project

· African American Museum

· Baylor Scott & White Health and Wellness Center at the Juanita J. Craft Recreation Center

· Beacon Hill Preparatory Institute

· Big Brother Big Sister

· Bishop Arts Theatre Center

· Bold Believers United

· Bonton Farms

· Braswell Child Development Center

· BridgeBuilders

· Bridge Lacrosse

· Building Community Workshop

· Carboard Project

· Carter’s House

· Catch Up & Read

· Circle of Support

· Cornerstone Baptist Church and Development Center

· Crossroads Community Services

· Dallas Afterschool

· Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce

· Dallas Innovation Alliance

· Dallas ISD

· Dallas Leadership Foundation

· Dallas Fort Worth Urban League Young Professionals (DFWULYP)

· Dolphin Heights Neighborhood Association

· Education is Freedom

· Empowering the Masses

· First Choice Social Services

· First Step Community Empowerment (FSCE)

· Foundation Communities

· Frazier Revitalization

· Friends of the South Dallas Cultural Center

· Goodr Foundation

· Hopeful Solutions

· iLookLikeLove

· Innercity Community Development (ICDC)

· Jubilee Park and Community Center

· LipGloss For Love

· Mayor’s Star Council

· Miles of Freedom (MOF)

· Mill City Association

· Park South Family YMCA

· ScholarShot, Inc.

· Second Chance Initiative/DEC Southern Dallas work

· Social Venture Partners

· South Dallas Cultural Center

· Southern Dallas Link

· Southern Dallas Progress Community Development Corporation

· Southfair Community Development Corporation

· St. Anthony Community Center

· St. Philip’s School and Community Center

· T. R. Hoover Community Development Center

· TMJ Dance Project

· Trinity Restoration Ministries

· United Way of Metropolitan Dallas

· University Crossroads

· Youth Revive Inc.

Click here to learn more about how to apply for a grant in the future or other State Fair opportunities.

MORE FROM CBSDFW