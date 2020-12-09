FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – CBD retailers are reporting seeing a spike in sales of CBD products by customers who are using them to help calm anxiety and stress during this chaotic year.

Heather King owns Noli Oil, a CBD shop in Southlake, and believes the stresses of the pandemic along with a rocky year laced with election tension and civil outrage on the streets are all factors behind the surge.

King added, “There has definitely been an increase in sales during the pandemic for stress and anxiety people looking for some relief with stress and anxiety”

In some cases she says parents are even buying it for their children who are also complaining of depression and anxiety linked to not being at school or socializing with others.

Jenifer Blind says her teenage daughter has benefited greatly from the CBD use.

She said, “They’re not able to get out and be with their friends and have all that interaction anymore and on top of that they still have to take tests. So yeah their anxiety levels are at an all-time high.”

Doctors remind the public the only FDA-approved CBD treatment is for epilepsy in those above 2 years old.

Dr. Omar Durani of Diamond Physicians in Dallas says parents need to remember one important fact that effects both adult and child consumption.

Dr. Durani said, “There is not enough evidence to make a declaration in regards to CBD treatment for anxiety or depression.”

In fact, he advised any parent thinking about giving their kids CBD products should check with their pediatrician first to make sure it is safe.

He warns some medications given to children could be negatively affected by CBD.

