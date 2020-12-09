NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The NFL has moved the Cowboys-49ers game on Dec. 20 from prime time to a 12 p.m. CT kickoff. The Browns and Giants will, instead, take that 7:20 p.m. CT kickoff slot

The move comes under the league’s flex policy. Neither the 49ers nor the Cowboys are in serious playoff contention, while the Giants lead the NFC East and the Browns are closing in on an AFC wild-card spot.

One other change has the New York Jets at Los Angeles Rams matchup switching to Fox at 3:05 p.m. CT. There also are two Saturday games, previously announced: Buffalo will play at Denver at 3:30 p.m. CT, followed by Carolina at Green Bay at 7:15 p.m. CT.

The Cowboys (3-9) are currently getting ready for matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday afternoon. Dallas played the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday night, where the Cowboys lost 34-17.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)