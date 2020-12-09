DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Wednesday reported its second highest number of deaths for one day due to COVID-19.

Health officials added 33 deaths, bringing that total to 1,275. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins called Wednesday’s death count “a chilling reminder of the importance of making good choices at this time of extremely high community spread.”

The youngest patient was a Dallas man in his 20s who was hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions. All but five of the patients were hospitalized.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 1,348 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 33 Deaths

Including 258 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/NYRylbbali — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) December 9, 2020

The county also reported 1,348 new cases of the virus, with 258 of them being considered probable. The county’s total of 138,233 cases is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.

“The deaths we report today are a direct correlation to the high number of cases reported several weeks ago,” Jenkins said. “The decisions that we make today will determine how many cases are confirmed in 7 to 14 days, how many hospitalizations we have 3 weeks from now & how many deaths we report at this time next month.”

Tarrant County added 1,536 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 114,261.

