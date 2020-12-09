DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – DeSoto High School Principal Shon Joseph has been named Texas Outstanding Principal of the Year by the the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP).

As a result, he will compete for the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) Principal of the Year.

Joseph has headed the leadership team at DeSoto High since 2018, but has been a principal for the past decade.

“I am humbled by the award,” Joseph said in a statement. “The recognition is reflective of the successful partnership between parents, teachers, students, and staff. It’s special to me to receive this award as a DeSoto Eagle. After over ten years as a high school principal, this is one of the more coveted awards a principal can receive.”

The NASSP National Principal of the Year program recognizes outstanding middle level and high school principals who have succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students as well as demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession.

Each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Department of State Office of Overseas Schools, and the Department of Defense Education Activity select one middle level or high school principal to represent their state.

From these state winners, three finalists are named as contenders for the National Principal of the Year award. The NASSP National Principal of the Year is selected from among the finalists.

Joseph attended McNeese State University and earned a bachelor’s degree, continuing to the University of North Texas where he earned his Master’s in Educational Leadership and Administration. His career in education includes service as a speech, math, and English teacher. In addition, Joseph has coached football, basketball, and track.

