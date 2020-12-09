Comments
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The North Pole elves have dropped off Santa’s Mailbox at Irving City Hall, 825 W. Irving Blvd., for children to send their holiday letters to Santa Claus.
Families can drop off letters Dec. 1-18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday in the mailbox located in City Hall’s front lobby. Letters should include a name and return address to receive a special response from the North Pole.
For more information, call Santa’s helpers in Irving’s Parks and Recreation Department at (972) 721-2501.
