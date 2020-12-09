Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Kewon Dontrell White, 21, has been arrested for the November murder of Dallas rapper Mo3.
White was arrested and taken into federal custody for prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
He is also facing a murder charge.
White’s bond for the murder charge will be set at a later date by the magistrate.
On November 11 around noon, Mo3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was traveling northbound on Interstate 35 between Illinois Avenue and Clarendon Drive.
That’s when White allegedly got out of his vehicle, and shot him.
Then he got back into his vehicle and drove off.
Mo3 is best known for his 2018 hit single “Errybody,” which has been streamed millions of times.
