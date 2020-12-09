Election 2020December 8 Runoff Election Results
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Kewon Dontrell White, 21, has been arrested for the November murder of Dallas rapper Mo3.

White was arrested and taken into federal custody for prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

He is also facing a murder charge.

(Source: Dallas Police Department)

White’s bond for the murder charge will be set at a later date by the magistrate.

On November 11 around noon, Mo3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was traveling northbound on Interstate 35 between Illinois Avenue and Clarendon Drive.

Dallas rapper Mo3 (Facebook)

That’s when White allegedly got out of his vehicle, and shot him.

Then he got back into his vehicle and drove off.

Mo3 is best known for his 2018 hit single “Errybody,” which has been streamed millions of times.

CBSDFW.com Staff

