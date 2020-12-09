Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple residents of the Watersong Villas Townhomes at 14618 Las Flores Drive in North Dallas were displaced after a two-alarm fire.
It happened shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
When firefighters arrived at the two-story building, smoke and fire was coming from the second floor.
Dallas Fire-Rescue said no one was hurt, but an unknown number of units have sustained varying degrees of fire, smoke and water damage.
The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.
MORE FROM CBSDFW