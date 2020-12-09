Election 2020December 8 Runoff Election Results
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:2 alarm fire, Apartment Fire, Dallas, Dallas Fire Rescue, DFW News, Residents Displaced, Watersong Villas Townhomes

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple residents of the Watersong Villas Townhomes at 14618 Las Flores Drive in North Dallas were displaced after a two-alarm fire.

It happened shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Watersong Villas Townhomes fire in Dallas (CBS 11)

When firefighters arrived at the two-story building, smoke and fire was coming from the second floor.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said no one was hurt, but an unknown number of units have sustained varying degrees of fire, smoke and water damage.

Watersong Villas Townhomes fire in Dallas (CBS 11)

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

CBSDFW.com Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply