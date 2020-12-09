North Texas Family Of Astronaut Receives Blue Star FlagThe parents of astronaut Victor J. Glover, Jr., who is currently deployed to the International Space Station, received a Blue Star Flag.

3 hours ago

CBD Business Doing Well During PandemicCBD retailers are reporting seeing a spike in sales of CBD products by customers who are using them to help calm anxiety and stress during this chaotic year.

4 hours ago

'Incredibly Unusual': Tarrant County Judge Agrees For Body Of Buried Murder Victim To Be Dug Up For EvidenceProsecutors in a Fort Worth murder case believe evidence was buried with the victim, and now a judge has agreed to an order allowing for the victim's body to be dug up.

4 hours ago