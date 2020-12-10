AUSTIN, TX / WASHINGTON DC (CBSDFW.COM) — Eighteen states — now including Arizona — have joined a Texas lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against the states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia. That lawsuit was filed directly with the United States Supreme Court on Monday, Dec. 7.
The suit asks the court to order the ‘defendant states’ legislatures to displace “tainted” election results in those states and choose their own slate of electors.
Paxton sued battleground states on behalf of the state of Texas saying the ‘defendant states’ made unconstitutional changes to their laws before the 2020 election.
He said those states tainted the integrity of the vote in Texas and all states.
An amicus brief (amicus curiae) or ‘friend of the court’ brief was filed with the high court earlier Wednesday. The states of Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia have all signed on to the brief that backs the Texas suit.
Arizona was the latest state to file an amicus brief on Wednesday bringing the total to 18 states.
According to the American Bar Association, “‘Friend of the court’ or amicus curiae briefs are often filed in appellate cases heard by the U.S. Supreme Court and state supreme courts, as well as intermediate courts of appeal. And there is considerable evidence that amicus briefs have influence.”
On Tuesday evening, the Supreme Court ordered the defendant states to reply by 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10.
“It’s not unusual,” SMU Constitutional Law Professor Dale Carpenter told CBS 11. “I don’t think it indicates anything very important… I think the court will act quickly on Thursday.”
“The states violated statutes enacted by their duly elected legislatures, thereby violating the Constitution. By ignoring both state and federal law, these states have not only tainted the integrity of their own citizens’ vote, but of Texas and every other state that held lawful elections,” said Paxton. “Their failure to abide by the rule of law casts a dark shadow of doubt over the outcome of the entire election. We now ask that the Supreme Court step in to correct this egregious error.”
“Ken Paxton is asking that Republican state legislatures in four states be allowed to displace the will of the voters in those States and choose their own slate of electors, presumably to hand the election to Donald Trump in January,” said Carpenter. “The Supreme Court is not going to allow that to happen.”
MORE FROM CBSDFW
this election was intentionally set up for failure. there is no good outcome
What is wrong with that Attorney General? Was he dropped on his head when he was a baby?
If there is 3 times more fraud in mail-in ballots than same day voting…
and 10 times more mail-in fraud this election cycle…
Wouldn’t the potential of 30 times more fraud be more of a reason to extend the time to uncover, investigate and correlate the fraud than the 3 days some states added to the deadline for mail-in ballots?
The work associated with proving the fraud is much more labor & time consuming than counting and verifying (or not properly verifying) those mail-in ballots.
More than half of us say it’s fraud…
No more than half of us do not say it’s fraud. 81 million voted for Biden, 74 million voted for Trump. Since 81 minus 74 is 7, 7 million more people are ok with the results that those that claim fraud.
Biden supporters and never-Trumpers like the result, even if it was obtained by fraud. Perhaps Biden won honestly, but even most of that 7.7 million would agree that there is a problem, with all the evidence that is coming out.
Sorry Dan, that’s not accurate. On election night trump won with 290 Electoral Votes.
There are only two choices here for the Supreme Court. Either they rule that the US Constitution is the law and must be followed, thus invalidating the elections in four states or they rule that the US Constitution is no longer valid, thus invalidating EVERY state’s election since it is the Constitution that gives legitimacy to the elections. This is lawsuit is worded in an extremely brilliant manner and the number of states that have signed on almost guarantees the Court will have to rule.
Except you are missing a huge piece of information. More than four states changed voting procedures this year for the same reasons and by the same way that the four targeted states did. Including many of the 18 states enjoining. So if scotus rules the US constitution must be followed then ALL of the states that made changes under your theory have to have their elections invalidated. And for ALL of the races on every ballot, not just for President. And if these 18 states have such a problem with the 4, then their legislatures shouldn’t have voted in the very same changes in their states. Or they should have raised objections back in March before the primaries. Too little, too late.
The legislators were bypassed and didn’t vote the changes in, maybe not in every state that made such changes, but certainly in these 4. The fact that these legislatures didn’t take a vote on such changes is the meat of the suit. In most cases the legislatures were in fact complaining about that exact issue. Anyway, whether or not the suit is successful, this country is on a very difficult path going forward. There is no turning back the clock on this one.
This scenario delivers the victory to Trump. If a few states get invalidated, then neither candidate can reach 270 votes, and in that case the vote goes to the House, which is democratic, BUT every state gets to cast a SINGLE vote, which will play in Trump’s favor.
Rile the base; delegitimize your opponent’s victory; pressure state officials to flip the results. It threatens the foundations of U.S. democracy. The Congressman leading it, and those signing on, are aiding and abetting
..”is asking that Republican state legislatures in four states be allowed to displace the will of the voters in those States and choose their own slate of electors..” No, you intellectually dishonest midget. Biden et al are asking that four states be allowed to displace the will of the majority of voters, who voted Trump. But liars always go too far. 80 million votes for that block of wood? China.
So it begins…civil war in the USA. State vs. State. Right vs. Left. Whatever the outcome, violence is sure to happen. Get prepared.
Before the election the President said that if he didn’t win, the election must be rigged. This is dictator stuff. He lost and now he throwing a tantrum and his followers believe him because, well, either they are profoundly stupid (unlikely) or, they want to overthrow a legitimate election because they are wussy snowflakes who can’t handle losing (like their leader. Sad.
View last 10 minutes of Battle of Athens (1946). Democrats and Liberals are owned by the Chinese Party. Last thing they want is fair elections OR a Middle Class. Elites running cities, states and now the USA with only peasants they support. Destroy the Middle Class, Small Business, Churches, Families, and the Judicial System. We’ve seen this movie many time.
It always ends the same way.